Slash announces livestream event with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Slash has announced that he’s doing a livestream event with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators next month.

The global event, shot on location this month at the group’s sold-out House Of Blues show in Boston, is set to take place on April 15 at 12:00pm PT (7:00pm GMT).

The full production, multi-camera streaming event is being put on in association with premium concert livestream platform Veeps. The setlist will include fan favourites, as well as songs from ‘4’, the new album from the Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

Released last month, the album features the tracks ‘Call Off The Dogs’, ‘The River is Rising’ and ‘Fill My World’.

Tickets for Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – Live From Boston are on sale here. The show will be available for viewing for 48 hours after the event airs.

Just announced: Watch @Slash featuring @MylesKennedy & The Conspirators on April 15, recorded live from their show at @HOBBoston in early March. Get tickets now on Veeps. https://t.co/30v9cZcQkv pic.twitter.com/DHxOZDu46f — Veeps (@Veeps) March 25, 2022

Away from his solo work, Slash has also revealed that “an entire record’s worth” of new Guns N’ Roses songs are projected for release throughout the coming year.

Last year, Guns N’ Roses released two new tracks – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – that were originally written during the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy‘ era but were reworked by the band’s current line-up.

Those tracks marked the first new material featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 28 years. Slash and McKagan rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, after leaving following their 1993 studio album, ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

In 2019, McKagan confirmed that the reunited Guns ‘n’ Roses were working on a new album. “There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course.”

“The album is real. But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it. What happens next just happens. I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”