Slash launches new horror film production company BerserkerGang

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has launched a new horror production company, BerserkerGang.

BerserkerGang was announced via a Variety report, which confirmed that the production company was formed in partnership with Hangar 18 Media producer Pasha Patriki, Rue Morgue Magazine founder and filmmaker Rodrigo Gudiño and Raven Banner executives Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt.

Slash said of the new company in a statement to Variety: “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you. I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

“The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity,” Hunt told Variety. “We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.” “Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are,” added Paszt.

Details of the first BerserkerGang project are expected to be revealed at the Cannes film festival in May.

Slash – real name Saul Hudson – most recently worked in film for last year’s The Breach alongside Raven Banner and Hangar 18. The film premiered at Canada’s Fantasia Film Festival in July 2022 and is expected to release commercially sometime later this year.

In non-film news, Slash and his Guns N’ Roses bandmates are set to headline Glastonbury later this year alongside Elton John and Arctic Monkeys. Check out the Glastonbury line-up here.