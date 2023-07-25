Slash shares his thoughts on a Guns N’ Roses biopic

Legendary guitarist Slash has said he doesn’t see a Guns N’ Roses biopic happening anytime soon.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Slash was asked if he liked the idea of creating a Guns N’ Roses biopic, where he responded: “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future.”

He continued: “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

The guitarist went on to explain that the majority of band biopics tend to be “fabricated, over-exaggerated bullshit”.

He added: “It’s very rare that you see a movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don’t even want to be a part of all that. I just don’t think that it would be done a real justice. I’ve seen a lot of bad ones, and they freak me out.”

While Slash is not sold on working on a biopic, he has worked on a number of films recently – including Barbie and the 2023 horror film The Breach.

Speaking to NME about creating the latter film’s score, Slash said: “I just wrote my bits and pieces and sent them in. Then [the sound department] transposed those into the instruments that we ended up using for the bulk of the film. Then I did some individual guitar and acoustic guitar bits that we put in there too.”

When asked if he had any more horror projects in the pipeline, the guitarist shared: “I’m on tour with Guns N’ Roses until October, then in January I go out with my other band The Conspirators. I don’t wanna divulge too much, but I’m also doing a really exciting TV series in England. It’s an adaptation of a great book. You’ll find out what it is when the press release comes out!”

Elsewhere at their show in Greece this weekend, Axl Rose made headlines after he had the whole crowd help him sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Slash. The moment was to celebrate the guitar icon turning 58 and saw 50,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium of Athens come together to serenade him.

Slash expressed his gratitude on Twitter after the show with a tweet that read: “Thank you Athens for a fantastic last night of the European tour! You were no less than incredible! It was a perfect send off that we’ll always remember, cheers!”

In other news, Guns N’ Roses have been reported to be ready to release a single “any day now”. According to their longtime production manager Tom Mayhue, the band has new material and it sounds similar to that seen in their hit debut album, 1987’s ‘Appetite For Destruction’.