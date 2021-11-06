Slayyyter shares sensual and bass-heavy new single ‘Stupid Boy’

Slayyyter makes her mark on the dance scene with her new single, a collaboration with rapper Big Freedia titled ‘Stupid Boy’.

Released yesterday (November 5), ‘Stupid Boy’ – dropping with distorted visuals that compliment the sensual elements of the track – sees a left turn from the pop artist into adrenaline-inducing club beats and eclectic synth melodies.

Watch the official lyric video, directed by SLEEPxTITE and featuring both artists, below:

In a press release, Slayyyter explained the songs origins, saying: “The song came together when I was in a session with my boyfriend Colin and friends Owen Jackson and Miles Comaskey. We were cutting vocals for something else and Colin and Owen emerged from a back room with a new song idea called ‘Stupid Boy’.

“They gave me a poem of silly lyrics to read in a sexy voice and then they turned it into an absolute club banger.”

Slayyyter – the moniker of Catherine Slater – continued on her collaboration with New Orleans bounce rapper Big Freedia. “We hit Big Freedia’s team about being on it and they were down immediately… the entire vibe of the song reminded me of the powerful WWE divas which is where we took the inspiration for the visuals.

“It’s one of my favourite songs to date because I made it for fun with my friends.”

Slayyyter dropped her debut album, ‘Troubled Paradise’, back in June. The release featured the singles ‘Cowboys’, ‘Clouds’ and the album’s title track.