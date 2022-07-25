Slchld announces second Singapore, brb. and Lullaboy to support

Korean-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Slchld has announced a second Singapore show after his first concert sold out a week after tickets were released.

Slchld will now play an additional concert at the *SCAPE Ground Theatre on October 3, the day after his originally announced concert in Singapore. Organisers Symmetry Entertainment have also announced that Slchld will be supported by R&B trio brb. on the October 2 concert date, while Singapore-based singer-songwriter Lullaboy will open the October 3 concert.

The concert on October 3 will also be Lullaboy’s debut live performance in Singapore, where Berkley-trained Indonesian-American musician now resides.

Tickets are on sale now for S$70.

Slchld also announced a Bangkok concert on September 18 at the Monster Studio as part of his “first ever tour in Southeast Asia”. No additional concerts in the region have been announced as of the time of writing.

Slchld – real name Doo Hyuk Jang – released his fourth EP ‘Blood Lotus Diary’ earlier this year in March. The five-track project consists of his previously released singles including ‘Lone Summer’ and ‘Love Me At My Worst’.

Slchld kicked off his career in music in 2018 with the singles ‘Say What’s On Your Mind’ and ‘I’d Be Sad If You Were Gone’. He released his debut EP ‘My Insecurities, Not Yours’ in March 2019 followed by the EPs ‘Innocence’ and ‘Bittersweet’ later that year.

Lullaboy announced his collaborative project with singer-songwriter Joel Tan, Bones & The Boy, with the release of the duo’s first single ‘Good In Me’ early last month on June 10. The track is part of the duo’s recently released self-titled EP, which dropped on June 24 via Tan’s label Yung Lee Records.

brb. have just released their sophomore EP, ‘Fleur’. The four-track project was released on streaming platforms on June 25 following the release of the singles ‘Move’, ‘Honeymoon’ and ‘Juice’.

The group also released their seven-track debut EP ‘Relationshit’ in March last year having released two singles in 2020: ‘My Type’ and a Korean version of their 2019 song ‘Whoops’