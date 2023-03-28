Sleaford Mods talk meeting Liam Gallagher

Sleaford Mods have spoken about the time they met Liam Gallagher, recalling how the run-in felt like “being in a bar in the early noughties”.

The Nottingham duo and the former Oasis frontman both opened for Iggy Pop at Release Athens Festival in Greece last summer.

“He and [the Mods’] Andrew [Fearn] got on like a house on fire!” vocalist Jason Williamson remembered in an interview with MOJO. “You just wouldn’t think they would, but they were like long-lost cousins.

“[Gallagher] was going to Andrew, ‘I want to break out of this and do something different musically’. I told Andrew that he was probably asking him for some beats.”

Williamson continued: “They were off their heads. It was like being in a bar in the early noughties. A few of his band were fans of us and we were all stood there watching Iggy Pop, then Liam walks in, [a] tiny man in a big hat.

“I’m a bit nervous. This is a huge part of my life. He turns around and he was a lovely bloke, but battered. Debbie [Gwyther, Gallagher’s fiancé and manager] was there… They’re all really nice but it got a bit weird because Debbie said, ‘Can I have a word with you? I’ve heard some bad things about you’.

“[She said,] ‘You’ve slagged Liam off, haven’t you?’ [I said,] ‘Probably!’ She said, ‘I can’t trust people like that’. I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not moving in with him’.”

Williamson added: “Let’s face it, I’ve learned from the best here. I know she’s a bit younger than him, but I said, ‘You have to understand that the Gallaghers were massive bullies. You’re talking about Liam Gallagher, here, Debbie. You can’t ask me to worry about his feelings’. [She responded,] ‘Oh, OK, right’.”

The Mods frontman went on to say that “you can’t beat” Gallagher’s live show, adding: “Our tour manager was watching [and said]: ‘I hate this little cunt, but fuck me he’s good!'”

Sleaford Mods released their latest studio album, ‘UK Grim’, earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “a more aggressive beast” than 2021’s ‘Spare Ribs’.

“Andrew Fearn [brings] more colour to their sound, continuing to add new depths to his compositions,” it added.

In other news, Liam Gallagher recently praised the “beautiful” new single by his “mean-spirited” estranged brother, Noel.