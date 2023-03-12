Sleaford Mods welcome Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten to ‘Late Night With Jason’ talk show

Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson has shared another edition of his Late Night With Jason talk show, featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten.

The Nottingham duo released new album ‘UK Grim’ this week, and to celebrate, they shared a new episode of their Instagram stream, which launched in lockdown and sees Williamson interview a fellow singer.

For the new episode, Chatten called in from Australia, jokingly referring to Williamson as singing in “Trafford Mods,” and saying he’d like it Down Under because he could “do what you want to do without being hassled [by] fans.”

Other recent episodes feature guests including actor Spencer Jones and Robbie Williams, the latter of whom appeared on the show not long after its inception in the 2020 COVID lockdown.

Watch the new episode of Late Night With Jason with Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten below.

In 2020, Williamson praised Robbie Williams‘ “brilliant” appearance on Late Night With Jason.

The former Take That singer appeared in the ninth instalment of Williamson’s ongoing Instagram series last month, donning medieval chainmail and showing off a bandaged up thumb to the camera.

Speaking to NME for this week’s edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, the Mods frontman was quizzed on what items Williams was holding during the broadcast.

Having guessed correctly, (“an ice pole, and an ornament with two blokes on it”), the musician said: “But he didn’t say a lot, did he? So I was confused about that. He requested to come on the show and didn’t say anything. I was a bit disappointed (Laughs).”

Reviewing the band’s new album ‘UK Grim’, NME wrote: “Williamson’s lyrical muse hasn’t changed much over the last 10 years. It’s less of the kitchen-sink melodrama and more of the dumpster fire shithousery; but the more the gloom becomes normalised, the more we need a band like Mods to fight back. As Williamson puts it on the title track, “in England, nobody can hear you scream”.”