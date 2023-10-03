Sleater-Kinney announce new album ‘Little Rope’ and share first single ‘Hell’

Sleater-Kinney have shared details of their new album ‘Little Rope’ and a tour in support of it alongside the release of lead single ‘Hell’.

The Washington, US-formed indie rockers release their 11th album on January 19 via Loma Vista Recordings (pre-order here).

Today (October 3) the duo comprising Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein have also shared the accompanying music video for ‘Hell’ directed by Ashley Connor (The Miseducation Of Cameron Post), which stars actress and Kajillionaire filmmaker Miranda July.

‘Hell’, which was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, is being released against the backdrop of a family tragedy.

In autumn 2022, Brownstein received a call from Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein has listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker hadn’t.

The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein to inform her that her mother and stepfather had been killed in a car crash while holidaying in Italy.

Press material notes that although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song (e.g. a guitar solo, the singing style, sonic approaches) were approached with grief hanging heavy.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Little Rope’, as well as all of Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming live shows below.

‘Little Rope’ tracklist:

01. ‘Hell’

02. ‘Needlessly Wild’

03. ‘Say It Like You Mean It’

04. ‘Hunt You Down’

05. ‘Small Finds’

06. ‘Don’t Feel Right’

07. ‘Six Mistakes’

08. ‘Crusader’

09. ‘Dress Yourself’

10. ‘Untidy Creature’

Tickets for the 2024 North American tour shows go on sale this Friday (October 6) here. Visit Sleater-Kinney’s website for more information.

The band play London’s Pitchfork festival and perform in Mexico City next month.

Sleater-Kinney tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2023

10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse

19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

FEBRUARY 2024

28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

MARCH 2024

01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

02 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

16 – New York, NY @ Racket

17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

APRIL 2024

02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

In other news, last year the band joined Brandi Carlile on stage during her show in Portland, Oregon.