Sleep Token debut emotional new single ‘DYWTYLM’

Sleep Token have released a characteristically emotional new single, ‘DYWTYLM’ – check it out below.
The track, whose title evidently stands for ‘Do You Wish That You Loved Me?’, is the sixth single from the mysterious masked collective’s upcoming sixth album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, following ‘Chokehold’, ‘The Summoning’, ‘Granite’, ‘Aqua Regia’ and ‘Vore’.
The song represents a hairpin turn for the band sonically, leaning much further into pop than any of the tracks from ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ so far. The album is due for release on May 19.
Check out ‘DYWTYLM’ below:
As per press release, ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ is promised to be “an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks”, serving as the third instalment of a trilogy comprised by their other two albums, 2019’s ‘Sundowning’ and 2021’s ‘This Place Will Become Your Tomb’.
The anonymous band have also just announced their debut headline run of shows in the US, all of which sold out in a matter of days. Check out the full list of shows below and find any remaining tickets here.
SEPTEMBER
8 – Alton, VA, Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
12 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium
13 – Baltimore, MD, Ram’s Head Live
15 – Detroit, MI, The Cathedral at The Masonic
17 – Minneapolis, MN, The Myth
19 – Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory
20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre
22 – St. Louis, MO, Hawthorn
23 – Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival
25 – Denver, CO, The Ogden Theatre
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
28 – Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory
29 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory
30 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox Market
OCTOBER
1 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre
3 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory NP
4 – Los Angeles, CA, The El Rey Theatre
5 – Anaheim, CA, House of Blues
7 – Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival
Sleep Token will also be headlining Radar Festival in Manchester on July 28 and have been booked for Reading and Leeds 2023.