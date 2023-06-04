Sleep Token sell out huge Wembley Arena gig in 10 minutes

Sleep Token have confirmed that all tickets for their huge headline show at London’s Wembley Arena sold out in just ten minutes earlier this week.

The mysterious rock group announced their biggest ever headline show at Wembley Arena on May 31 after teasing the gig across social media.

Tickets for the show went on sale Friday (June 2) and sold out quickly.

Advertisement

“All ten thousand tickets for the Wembley Ritual have been swiftly and feverishly depleted, within ten minutes of general release today. Your dedication is noted, and appreciated,” wrote the band. “Come December, we shall gather.”

All ten thousand tickets for the Wembley Ritual have been swiftly and feverishly depleted, within ten minutes of general release today. Your dedication is noted, and appreciated. Come December, we shall gather. Worship. pic.twitter.com/GTlaptUIjb — Sleep Token (@Sleep_Token) June 2, 2023

Sleep Token released their third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ in May while Corey Taylor has compared the group to early iterations of Slipknot.

“I’ll call them metal, but there’re so many different levels and layers [to the music]. There’s pop elements, there’s jazz elements. I love the fact that nobody really knows who they are. I love the fact that they don’t want to be known,” said Taylor.

“There are hints of early, early Slipknot there,” he continued. “At first we were like, ‘Nope. You get nothing. This is what you get, you figure it out. We’ll let the music speak for ourselves’.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Taylor said Sleep Token were one of a handful of new heavy bands still inspiring him alongside Turnstile and Bad Omens. “You can feel them leaning into the passion. There’s a whole new generation of bands that are starting to come up that are carrying the flag for heavy music,” he said.

Advertisement

He went on to deny being Sleep Token’s masked singer Vessel though. “Listen, I’ve got more than enough going on. I don’t need a fourth band.”

Sleep Token are due to appear at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer as part of a European festival run before their own US headline tour.

Sleep Token will play:

AUGUST

26 – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER

08 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia

10 – Webster Hall, New York

12 – The Palladium, Worcester

12 – Ram’s Head Live, Baltimore

15 – The Cathedral at The Masonic, Detroit

17 – The Myth, Minneapolis

19 – Studio At The Factory, Dallas

20 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City

22 – Hawthorn, St. Louis,

23 – Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville

25 – The Ogden Theatre, Denver

26 – The Complex, Salt Lake City

28 – Knitting Factory, Spokane

29 – Knitting Factory, Boise

30 – The Showbox Market, Seattle

OCTOBER

01 – Roseland Theatre, Portland

03 – The Observatory, San Diego

04 – The El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

05 – House Of Blues, Anaheim

07 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento

December

16 – Wembley Arena, London