Sleigh Bells confirm new music is on the way with ‘Unannounced Album Tour’

Sleigh Bells have announced a 30-date run of North American headline shows, which the noise-pop duo have dubbed an Unannounced Album Tour’.
The tour is being split in two legs, with the first comprising 16 dates set to kick off in October. Support for all of these shows will come from LA rock outfit Kills Birds. The remaining 14 dates will go down next February, with openers yet to be confirmed.
Tickets for all dates are on sale now from Sleigh Bells’ website.
Though they’ve yet to formally announce the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Jessica Rabbit’, the duo have confirmed that new material is set to land “very soon”. Their last official release came in 2019 with the standalone single ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’, a cover of the titular 1870s folk song.
NME gave ‘Jessica Rabbit’ a three-star review upon release, saying: “Much of ‘Jessica Rabbit’ sounds like it could have been made by a mildly demented Paramore, featuring Avicii.”
A year after the album’s release, Sleigh Bells released a seven-track EP titled ‘Kid Kruschev’. It came a few months after the band settled a lawsuit with Demi Lovato, after the pop singer allegedly sampled their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ without permission.
Last May, vocalist Alexis Krauss led a cover of the Guns N’ Roses track ‘Rocket Queen’, recorded during lockdown as part of the Bedroom Covers series speared by YouTube channel Two Minutes To Late Night.
Sleigh Bells’ ‘Unannounced Album Tour Dates’ are:
OCTOBER
Tuesday 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Wednesday 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Friday 8 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
Saturday 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sunday 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
Tuesday 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Wednesday 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Friday 15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Sunday 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Monday 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Wednesday 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Thursday 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Saturday 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
Tuesday 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wednesday 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
Thursday 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Wednesday 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
Friday 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Saturday 12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Sunday 13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Tuesday 15– Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Wednesday 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Friday 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Saturday 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
Monday 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
Wednesday 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Thursday 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Friday 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sunday 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts