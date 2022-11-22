Slipknot officially cancel their postponed Manila concert

Slipknot have officially cancelled their long-anticipated Manila concert following multiple postponements.

Organisers PULP Live World have announced that the concert, which was first set to take place in 2020, will no longer be rescheduled, and have offered ticketholders the option or refund their tickets. Ticketholders can opt to exchange their tickets for tickets to either Nightwish or Lacuna Coil’s upcoming Manila concerts, and will receive additional value for their Slipknot ticket through an extra ticket if they also choose to upgrade their ticket tier.

Those seeking refunds can do so physically, via an authorised agent, or by contacting the organisers with the e-ticket, valid identification, the last four digits of the card used for the purchase, and their contact details at the info@ticketnet.com.ph email.

We are gutted to inform all Maggots that the @slipknot show that was postponed due to COVID-19 will no longer be rescheduled. While we'll announce when refunds will be scheduled, we’re also offering a ticket exchange for 2 other Metal shows, #LACUNACOILinMNL and #NIGHTWISHinMNL pic.twitter.com/bqFyxSB9Cj — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 21, 2022

Slipknot were scheduled to tour Southeast Asia in April 2020 but had to cancel the run due to Coronavirus pandemic. They were slated to perform two shows in Tokyo and one in Singapore, Manila and Jakarta respectively.

The organiser had previously shared that they were planning for the concert to be rescheduled and had named the Amoranto Stadium in Manila as a venue. Slipknot are due to return to the Southeast Asian region in March 2023 for a much-delayed edition of Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival before heading to Japan for Knotfest Japan in April, which will be held at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba.

The masked group released their seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ on September 30. The record is the group’s final record with longtime label Roadrunner after first signing with them in 1998, and features their 2021 single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’.

Drummer Jay Weinberg recently opened up about his experiences of hearing loss, describing the morning after a jam session where he found his hearing impaired. “We had a great day jamming, but then the next morning I had no high-end frequencies in my hearing,” he recalled in the public service announcement for the Hearing Health Foundation. “I thought I honestly lost my hearing altogether, and I was really frightened ’cause I didn’t know how to deal with that.”