Slipknot’s Clown sitting out of European tour to help wife “through health issues”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has announced that he will be sitting out of the band’s European tour.

Clown took to social media to announce the news ahead of the band’s European tour kickoff in Austria today (June 7). Per his statement, Clown will not be participating in the tour to take care of his ailing wife “through some health issues”.

“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.

Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and… pic.twitter.com/ZpF0EsJIv9 — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 7, 2023

Slipknot’s European tour is set to kickoff today (June 7) in Austria, and will see the nine-piece perform 17 shows throughout June, including a headlining slot at Download on June 11.

Slipknot released their seventh studio album ‘The End, So Far’ in September last year, marking their final release with longtime record label Roadrunner Records. The album scored a four-star review, with NME‘s Andrew Trendell writing: “‘The End, So Far’ may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record. It’s unlikely that many fans who’ve been along for the whole ride would jump ship now.”

Slipknot’s 2023 European tour dates are:

June 07 – Nickelsdorf, Australia – NovaRock

June 08 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock For People

June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 11 – Donnington, UK – Download

June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14 – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhall

June 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

June 18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

June 23 – Hockenheim, Germany – Download

June 24 – Munich, Germany – Königsplatz

June 25 – Bologna, Italy – Knotfest

June 27 – Nîmes, France – Arena of Nîmes

June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live

June 30 – Viveird, Spain – Resurrection Fest