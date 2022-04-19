Slipknot confirm March 2023 show in Jakarta for Hammersonic Festival

Slipknot’s long-awaited performance for Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia will finally take place in March 2023.

The nine-piece Iowan metal band took to social media on Monday (April 18) to announce that they will take the Hammersonic stage in Jakarta on March 19, 2023. Slipknot were originally scheduled to headline the 2020 edition of the Hammersonic Festival, which was postponed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hammersonic has also shared a teaser clip confirming the festival’s return on March 18 and 19, 2023. The festival has been branded Hammersonic: Rise of the Empire.

In a now-deleted Instagram post last month, Hammersonic announced that the metal festival would return on March 18, 2023 with Slipknot as headliner. Organisers also said other acts from the 2020 lineup will play at the festival next year, although they did not share any names. New additions to the lineup for 2023 can also be expected.

Some of the supporting acts that were billed for the 2020 festival include Trivium, Amon Amarth, Testament, Black Flag, Suicide Silence, Lacuna Coil, Marduk, Comeback Kid, Polaris, Burgerkill, DeadSquad and more.

Hammersonic also confirmed that tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honoured at next year’s festival. Patrons who retain their 2020 passes will receive free Hammersonic merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies and trucker caps.

Tickets and more information about Hammersonic Festival 2023 can be found here. The festival will only be open to attendees who have received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times at the festival.

Following Slipknot’s Hammersonic headlining set, the band will headline both days of Knotfest Japan on April 1 and 2. Slipknot were also set to headline Singapore Rockfest II in March 2020 before COVID-19 hit. It is currently unclear if the Singapore show will be rescheduled accordingly.

Slipknot and Hammersonic’s announcement marks the latest major concert and festival development in Indonesia since March 2020. Other festivals and shows that have been confirmed to take place this year include Java Jazz, JogjaROCKarta Festival, two Justin Bieber concerts and Berdendang Bergoyang festival.