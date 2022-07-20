Slipknot announce new album ‘The End, So Far’, release ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’

Iowan metal titans Slipknot have announced their seventh studio album, ‘The End, So Far’ with the release of a fresh new single, ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

Released on Wednesday (July 20), ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ serves as the second preview of the album following ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ late last year. ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ also comes with a music video directed by the band’s own Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

Watch the music video for ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ below.

Slipknot’s seventh studio album, ‘The End, So Far’, will be released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, it will be their final record with Roadrunner after first signing with the rock and metal label in 1998. The album can be pre-ordered here.

The band have also shared the tracklist for ‘The End, So Far’, confirming that 10 new songs will join ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ and ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ on the record. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

The tracklist for Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ is:

‘Adderall’ ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ ‘Yen’ ‘Hivenmind’ ‘Warranty’ ‘Medicine For The Dead’ ‘Acidic’ ‘Heirloom’ ‘H377’ ‘De Sade’ ‘Finale’

Earlier this year, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson gave further insight into what fans could expect from the band’s upcoming full-length effort, explaining that his “sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal” following an extensive period of touring.

Slipknot are set to kick off their European tour tonight in Bucharest with support from Jinjer and Vended. The tour will run until mid-August with performances in Athens, Prague, Wacken and more.