Slipknot’s new Funko POP! collection includes ex-drummer Jay Weinberg

A new Funko POP! collection for Iowan heavy metal band Slipknot has been revealed, and it includes their recently departed drummer Jay Weinberg.

As shown by recent listings on Entertainment Earth’s Funko POP! site, several new Funko figures of various Slipknot members are up for pre-orders and are expected to go live sometime in March.

Included in the upcoming drop are Shawn “Clown” Crahan, guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson, bassist Alessandro “V-Man” Venturella, percussionist Michael Pfaff and former drummer Jay Weinberg.

Los nuevos Funko Pop! de Slipknot contarían todavía con Jay Weinberg entre las figuras 😱 pic.twitter.com/5panKOvipa — Slipknot México (@Slipknot_Mexico) January 10, 2024

The listings come just two months after Slipknot announced the surprising departure of Weinberg in early November 2023. In a now-deleted post on social media, Slipknot announced that they had “decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay”.

Jay Weinberg had been a member of the band since 2013, filling in for the late Joey Jordison. With Slipknot, Weinberg recorded three albums: 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and last year’s ‘The End… So Far’.

The week after it was announced that he had been ousted from the band, Jay Weinberg shared his own statement on social media, saying he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision. In his statement, he revealed that he was informed of his departure from the band via phone call just before the band’s announcement went live.

Slipknot have yet to announce a new drummer, but frontman Corey Taylor has definitively ruled out Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc., from a list of potential replacements. Taylor’s declaration that Kling won’t be involved in Slipknot comes after the drummer began teasing that he was stepping in for Weinberg.

In December, Shawn “Clown” Crahan spoke to NME to address Weinberg’s departure from the band. Crahan said: “As far as Jay goes, what people need to know is Jay did not leave the band, and what I want to say is that we’re moving on. Like the statement said, we’re choosing to do something different. This space that we’re at right now is a very, very special space, thought about and generated mostly by the OGs [longstanding members Corey Taylor, Mick Thomson, Sid Wilson and Jim Root].”

Meanwhile, Slipknot have announced a 25th anniverary tour in the UK and Europe for this year, which is still going ahead despite any confirmation of a new drummer at the time of publishing. The band will visit cities such as Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, London and Manchester – get tickets to the UK shows here for remaining Slipknot dates.