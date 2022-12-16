Slipknot’s Singapore concert has been cancelled

Singaporean concert promoter LAMC Productions has announced that Singapore’s postponed 2020 Slipknot concert has been officially cancelled.

The 2020 concert, originally set to take place in March of that year, was put on hold due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic at the time, with LAMC telling ticketholders that they would be rescheduling the show.

Today (December 16), LAMC has confirmed that the show has officially been cancelled due to the band only being able to perform one show in Southeast Asia, which will take place at Jakarta’s Hammersonic Festival on March 19.

LAMC Productions has announced that it is teaming up with Hammersonic to allow ticketholders to exchange their Singapore concert tickets to instead see the band in Jakarta.

Additionally, tickets exchanged can be redeemed to catch Trivium or other unannounced bands in the Singapore Rockfest series throughout the rest of 2023. Trivium will perform on March 17 at the Hard Rock Coliseum.

Ticketholders also have the option of exchanging their Slipknot concert tickets to two Singapore Rockfest shows.

Slipknot most recently released their seventh studio album ‘The End So Far’ in late September. The record scored a four-star review from NME’s Andrew Trendell, who called the album “their most daring yet”.

Slipknot also recently announced the first-wave lineup for Knotfest Japan, which will take place on April 1 and 2. Announced to perform so far are Slipknot on both days, Man With A Mission on Day 1 and Korn and Maximum The Hormone on Day 2. Tickets and more information can be found here.