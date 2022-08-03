Slipknot tipped to play concert at Amoranto Stadium in the Philippines

Organiser PULP Live World has revealed plans to reportedly bring Slipknot to the Philippines.

The masked metal band has been tipped to perform at the Amoranto Stadium in Manila at an undisclosed date, according to plans the organiser shared with ABS-CBN News. Plans for a concert by Japanese band ONE OK ROCK at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon were also revealed, though no further details were shared.

It is currently unclear if the reported concerts will take place in 2022. Slipknot are due to return to the Southeast Asian region in March 2023 for a much-delayed edition of Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival before heading to Japan for Knotfest Japan in April, which will be held at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba.

NME has reached out to PULP for confirmation of the alleged Slipknot and ONE OK ROCK concerts.

Other concerts announced by PULP Live World in the upcoming months include shows by SUPER JUNIOR, All Time Low, The Maine and (G)I-DLE.

Slipknot were scheduled to tour Southeast Asia in April 2020 but had to cancel the run due to Coronavirus pandemic. They were slated to perform two shows in Tokyo and one in Singapore, Manila and Jakarta respectively.

Slipknot’s upcoming seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ is set to be released on September 30 via Roadrunner, and will be the group’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. The album is also set to include the 2021 single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ and recently released track ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

Singer Corey Taylor recently addressed rumours that the record would mark a breakup for Slipknot during the first live performance of new single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ in Prague on July 28. “That could not be further from the fucking truth, my friends,” Taylor told the audience.

“The reason the name is ‘The End, So Far’ is because it is the end of one chapter, and the beginning of another chapter. Can you fucking feel me out there my friends?!”

The announcement of a potential Slipknot concert in the Philippines joins a long list of international performers returning to the region following the lifting of pandemic public health safety measures. Other concerts announced in Southeast Asia include shows by Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo and LANY.