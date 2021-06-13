Slipknot’s Clown shares new ambient electronic track

Slipknot’s Clown has released a new ambient track in a video titled ‘Brainwash Love – Feed The Worms Birds’, following on from two other releases in the past week.

The buzzing electronic release comes days after Clown – real name M. Shawn Crahan – also shared ‘Brainwash Love – Death Inside’ and ‘Live Your Life’ on YouTube. The accompanying video features sped up amateur footage of worms. Despite the video’s title, its description notes the song is titled ‘Cut Throat’.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Clown said the band are hoping to finish their next album by July, describing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ to Minnesota radio station 93X as “God’s music”.

“We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting. Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans ‘Psychosocial’s and ‘Surfacing’s — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us,” he said.

“It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, he also discussed the band’s unreleased tribute song to former bassist Paul Gray, who died in 2010.

“We have a song that we wrote for Paul Gray called ‘Without the Gray’, and it’s probably my fault, but I’ve held it for a long time,” he said.

“I don’t know why. It was too close in the beginning and it seemed like it needed to be for us more than for everyone else.”