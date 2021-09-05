Slipknot’s Corey Taylor debuts new mask at band’s first show in 18 months

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has debuted a brand new mask at the band’s first show in 18 months.

Yesterday (September 4), the Iowa metal icons performed at Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, marking their first show since playing Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020.

The annual three-day event kicked off on Friday (September 3) and features a line-up of big names including Mastadon, Andrew W.K., Steel Panther, Rob Zombie, Puddle Of Mudd, Grandson and more.

Taylor’s new mask arrives after he teased what fans could expect from it back in May during an interview with Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3.

“The mask has been a part of us forever,” he said. “The mask is king. And for us, especially people like me and Clown and the guys in the band that really allow those masks to evolve, it’s important for it to be a reflection of who we are in that music. And I can tell you that the mask I’m working on is very disturbing.

He continued: “It’s gonna be hard to look at. And it’ll probably be my favourite mask that I’ve ever put together. It’s little bits and pieces of things that have intrigued me, of masks that I’ve had in the past. And it’s gonna have a devil-may-care kind of terror to it, let’s put it that way.”

You can see Taylor’s new mask below:

Slipknot volvió a los escenarios esta noche y esta es la nueva máscara de Corey Taylor 😎 pic.twitter.com/gFdCxwaDua — Slipknot México (@Slipknot_Mexico) September 5, 2021

Slipkot’s Rocklahoma Festival performance saw them play:

‘Unsainted’

‘Disasterpiece’

‘Nero Forte’

‘Before I Forget’

‘Psychosocial’

‘Wait and Bleed’

‘Vermilion’

‘Eyeless’

‘Left Behind’

‘All Out Life’

‘Duality’

‘People = Shit’

‘(sic)’

‘Surfacing’

Meanwhile, Taylor recently revealed that he has just three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming new album.

Speaking to fans as part of this year’s GalaxyCon, the frontman, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, discussed the status of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – which has a tentative 2022 release.

“I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week,” Taylor said. “I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”