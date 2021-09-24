Slipknot’s Corey Taylor opens up about Joey Jordison’s death: “I still can’t believe it”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has spoken out about former bandmate Joey Jordison’s death.

The drummer and founding member of Slipknot, died in July aged 46.

Following his death the band made numerous tributes to the late sticksman and Taylor also fondly recently reflected on his performance with Metallica at Download Festival in 2004.

Now, Taylor has spoken out about Jordison’s passing further. “It’s been tough, man. Our first concern was obviously his family, so we reached out immediately to make sure that they were OK, to let them know if they needed anything from us, they could absolutely ask,” he told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth).

Advertisement

“It’s a damn tragedy,” Taylor continued. “He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this. I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it’s, like, we’re not gonna talk about that, because I’d rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going.”

“Just the fact that he’s not here now, it’s still – I still can’t believe it,” Corey added.

Jordison left Slipkot in 2013 later citing health reasons for his exit.

“I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs,” he told the audience at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016.

“I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym and I got myself back in fucking therapy, to fucking beat this shit.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor recently hailed the impact of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’, calling it “one of the best hard-punk-fusion-pop albums of all time”.