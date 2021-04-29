Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s already got a new mask ready to go and it will “fucking scare kids”.

Speaking on a recent episode of Steve‑O’s Wild Ride! podcast, the frontman explained how the band come up with the concept for their masks on every album cycle and let slip that his next mask has already been designed.

“My new mask, is gonna fucking scare kids! It’s so gnarly, dude. It’s really uncomfortable; it freaked my wife out. She won’t look at it – and she loves crazy shit like that. She’s just like, ​’That’s really bothering me, you need to put that picture away!’” he explained.

Taylor also went on to detail the process of how the masks are put together. You can watch his remarks below.

“Sometimes we have a vision in our head – Clown is really good at it, because he’s an artist, so he’ll go somewhere gnarly and be like, ​‘Okay, I’ve got this image…’ and then we’ll have outside people create it,” he added.

​“But then there’s some times where you’re just like, ​‘I don’t have a real vision, but I have an idea,’ and you talk through it with a visual arts guy or a visual effects guy, and they will create it for you. And then you’ll look at it and go, ​‘I like this, change this, blah blah blah.’ And you whittle it down until you get to something that’s really rad.”

Slipkot also recently revealed that they will be releasing a collection of new jigsaw puzzles depicting the cover art for their first three albums.

Fans can pre-order the puzzles here, and they will be despatched the week commencing May 17, 2021.

Shawn “Clown” Crahan also recently said that he’s felt creative during the pandemic, hinting that he’s written new music for the band.

“I created – how many [pieces of music]? I’m not gonna say. Because then the suits and all the stupid people, they wanna bug me. When I say ‘stupid people,’ I mean, they’re actually very smart,” he said.