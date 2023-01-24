Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares update as he starts work on second solo album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared an update on the future of his solo project, revealing that his forthcoming second album “sounds better” than previous releases.

The vocalist discussed the project – a follow up to 2020 debut ‘CMFT’ – in a video shared to social media on Sunday (January 22). Taylor said the album contains “elements of” ‘CMFT’, Slipknot and Stone Sour, and admitted he’s “really, really excited” by the material. He continued: “Everything’s bigger this time. Everything sounds better. Everything’s running better… Instead of where I came from, this is where I’m going”.

Taylor revealed that the record will embrace “all the stuff that I’ve always wanted to do”, before issuing a final tease for the as-yet untitled project. “Nobody is ready for what they’re about to hear,” he said. “I’m serious as a heart attack”.

A release date for the album has not been revealed, but bassist Eliot Lorango recently confirmed that the recording process has begun. Last week, Lorango accompanied a series of Instagram posts with the caption: “Day [one] in the studio with [Corey Taylor] and the dudes”. In an additional post, the Lorango teased that an eight-string bass guitar “might be making an appearance on this record”.

Last September, Taylor teased his sophomore solo effort in an interview with SiriusXM, saying it will have “a darker edge to it” than ‘CMFT’. “There’s still great rock and roll on it”, he said. “There’s some heavier stuff, but there’s some really great slower stuff. It’s gonna be really rad”.

Slipknot’s last album, ‘The End, So Far’, arrived in September of last year, and received a four-star review from NME. Earlier this month, member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan revealed that the band’s follow up to ‘The End, So Far – the once-lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ – could be released sometime this year.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘CMFT’ as “the most fun record the Slipknot frontman has ever produced”, praising it for “swing[ing] from rock to country and hip-hop”.