Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg unveils creepy new mask

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has posted an image of his new mask.

It comes after the band debuted their new single, ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ at Knotfest at the weekend.

Posting his new mask on Instagram, which you can view below, Weinberg wrote: “I want a face - that you can only recognise - I’m afraid.”

Weinberg also posted a clip of himself playing their new single at Knotfest.

“You get one chance to play a song live for the first time,” he wrote. ​“It’s one of my favorite aspects of performing. You can spend weeks, months, or years in isolation on a body of work - but all that work becomes something entirely new, once you open the doors and let it out onstage. Repetition brings growth, evolution, and refinement - but nothing substitutes that very first time.”

Weinberg’s mask, comes after frontman Corey Taylor returned with a new mask at the band’s first show in 18 months at Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma in September.

“It’s frenetic. But lyrically, it’s coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself,” Taylor also recently said of their new single. “And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we’re all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous.”

The band’s last album was 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which saw them score their first UK Number One album in 18 years.

In a five star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett called the metal band’s sixth studio album “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”

Back in August, Taylor revealed that he had just three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming new album.

Slipknot will hit the road in Europe next year for a series of tour dates.