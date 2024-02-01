Slowdive expand 2024 Asia tour with concerts in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore

Slowdive have announced new stops for their 2024 Asia tour: Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore – see info on dates, venues and tickets below.

The British shoegaze legends will return to the region in March for a 10-day tour in support of their latest album, 2023’s ‘Everything Is Alive’. They’d previously announced four concerts: in Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo and Osaka in Japan; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Announced yesterday and today (January 31-February 1), the stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore are the newest added to the tour. In Hong Kong on March 14, they will play AsiaWorld-Expo, Runway 11 alongside Japanese folk musician Ichiko Aoba. They’ll play Voice Space in Bangkok, Thailand on March 18, and wrap up at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre the following day.

Tickets to the Hong Kong show go on sale on Wednesday February 7 via KKTix. Standing tickets to the Bangkok show are priced at THB2,300, with pre-sale beginning tomorrow (February 2) and general sale the day after via Ticketmelon. Tickets to the Singapore concert, priced at $98 (circle 2) and $108 (free standing and circle 1), go on sale tomorrow via Eventbrite.

Slowdive’s 2024 Asia tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 9 – Seoul, South Korea, Myunghwa Live Hall

Monday 11 – Tokyo, Japan, Toyosu Pit

Wednesday 13 – Osaka, Japan, Namba Hatch

Thursday 14 – Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo, Runway 11 (with Ichiko Aoba)

Saturday 16 – Taipei, Taiwan, Legacy Max

Monday 18 – Bangkok, Thailand, Voice Space

Tuesday 19 – Singapore, Capitol Theatre

Slowdive are vocalists and guitarists Rachel Goswell and Neil Halstead, guitarist Christian Savill, bassist Nick Chaplin and drummer Simon Scott. The band are currently in the midst of a Europe and UK tour. After Asia, they will tour North America before heading back to Europe for a slew of festival dates.

These dates all come in support of ‘Everything Is Alive’, Slowdive’s fifth album and first since their 2017 self-titled – which had been their first record in 22 years, following ‘Pygmalion’.