Slowthai announces new single coming tomorrow with emotional tribute to brother

Slowthai has announced that he’s releasing a new single tomorrow (September 15) called ‘Feel Away’.

The new track, which is set to feature James Blake and Mount Kimbie, is dedicated to Slowthai’s younger brother, Michael John.

“today is the anniversary of my baby brother passing,” Slowthai said in a social media post. “this is one of the biggest days of the year for me and my family, and with my whole heart I can say I’ve never missed anyone as much as I miss him, I know you’re looking down on us everyday with your smile.”

He continued: “i’m doing in everything in my power to live for him and also make him proud… tomorrow i’m dropping a song featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie called ‘feel away’ and i’m dedicating it to my little brother Michael John.”

“rest in paradise little brother I love you more than life itself,” Slowthai concluded.

The new song follows the release of ‘MAGIC’, a track that saw Slowthai team up with Kenny Beats

Coming in at just over two minutes long, the trap-influenced release sees Slowthai rap about being “addicted to sex” and his recent commercial success: “The shit that I did for a piece of the pie, and they say I’m selfish – now the pie is all mine.”

Meanwhile, The 1975‘s Matty Healy has commented after a sample of his voice at the NME Awards 2020 was used in Slowthai‘s track ‘Enemy’.

The song, which arrived earlier this month, opens with a sample of Healy addressing the audience after Slowthai’s appearance at the event was marred in controversy.

Speaking to NME, Healy explained how the Northampton rapper had contacted him to approve the sample.

He said: “I just got a FaceTime from Ty and he’s like, ‘Let me play you this! Let me play you this!’ And you know, Ty is actually a really sweet boy and a smart guy.”