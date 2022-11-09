Slowthai returns with new single ‘I Know Nothing’: “Let’s lift each other up”

Slowthai has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘I Know Nothing’ below.

The track is being shared in conjunction with Beats By Dre’s new ‘Defy The Noise’ campaign, which focuses on the criticism and pressure levelled at footballers, as well as abuse from social media.

‘I Know Nothing’ focuses around these themes, with Slowthai explaining: “‘I Know Nothing’ is a fight back against those people who are so quick to put the blame on the younger generation. In a world full of misinformation and judgement it only reveals the true intentions of how miserable people’s lives must be as they are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and applaud or point out people’s failures or vulnerabilities.

“Instead we should be lifting people up when we see them fall. social media can and should be used as a tool for connection and good but instead it serves to gloat and punch down. It fails to show the harsh reality we live in, which can lead to isolation and depression. Let’s lift each other up.”

Watch the new short film, which is soundtracked by ‘I Know Nothing’ and stars footballers Bukayo Saka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Ritsu Doan, below.

Earlier this week, Slowthai confirmed via his social media that his third album is complete.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram that shows him pulling a face next to a mirror and a profile constructed out of hair. The accompanying caption reads: “album 3 done . ugly”.

Slowthai released his second studio album ‘Tyron’ in February 2021. The album went to Number One in the UK charts, with the rapper dedicating the position to “anyone in a dark place”.

Although unconfirmed, fans have been speculating for some time now that the title of his third album is ‘Ugly’ – as noted in the caption – with music expected to be released imminently.

Earlier this year Slowthai featured on Denzel Curry‘s single ‘Zatoichi’. The song was the second release from Curry’s fifth studio album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’, which Curry announced with a teaser video, revealing that the record would feature contributions from T-Pain, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more.