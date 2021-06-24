Slowthai says he’s “written most of” his third album

Slowthai has revealed that he’s almost finished writing his third album.

The Northampton rapper – real name Tyron Frampton – released his acclaimed second record ‘TYRON’ back in February, debuting at Number One in the official UK albums chart.

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read cover feature, Frampton said of achieving the feat: “It just felt like it was meant to happen – and it was validation that I got there by working hard and not changing anything about myself.”

He went on to explain that his next full-length effort would be different to its predecessors, and would explore “the irony of life”.

“I’ve got the name – but I can’t say it yet – and I’ve written most of it,” Slowthai added.

Aside from making music, Frampton is looking to write his own children’s books. “But I use so much profanity!”, he told NME. “I can’t just say: ‘Jack and Jill went to fetch a pail of fucking water!’

“But I do want to create stories that inspire the next generation.”

Slowthai also spoke to NME about plans for his one-day festival Happyland, which takes place in his hometown this September.

“I’ve always wanted to bring other artists you wouldn’t expect to come to Northampton here, and give kids like myself the opportunity to see something they wouldn’t have previously,” he explained.

“I want a day where everyone can be free of their stresses and expectations and feel happy and safe.”

Meanwhile, this month saw the release of Pa Salieu and Slowthai’s collaboration ‘Glidin”.