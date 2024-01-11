SM Entertainment issues apology after NCT’s Haechan is caught smoking indoors

SM Entertainment has issued an apology statement after Haechan, a member of its boyband NCT, was caught smoking indoors.

Earlier today (January 11), a clip of NCT’s Haechan allegedly using an electronic cigarette or a vape inside a dance studio started to circulate online. It came just days after his label SM Entertainment announced that the singer was going on hiatus due to an illness.

Advertisement

SM Entertainment has since issued an apology over the incident, while confirming that the singer had used an e-cigarette indoors. Notably, South Korean law prohibits smoking within “office buildings, factories and multi-purpose buildings with a floor area of 1,000 square meters or more”, and perpetrators can be fined “up to 100,000 won”.

“We have confirmed that Haechan used an e-cigarette indoors in the NCT 127 dance practice video released on January 10,” SM Entertainment said in its statement, per Soompi. “He intends to pay the fine imposed by the relevant health department for this matter.”

“We sincerely apologise for causing concern to many through this irresponsible behaviour. We will pay special attention to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future,” the label added.

A similar incident occurred with another SM Entertainment artist in September 2023. At the time, singer D.O. of the K-pop boyband EXO was fined for indoor smoking after an anonymous South Korean netizen allegedly reported the K-pop idol.

In other news, South Korean actor Bae In-hyuk has addressed and debunked the rumours about him being in a relationship with his The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract co-star Lee Se-young.