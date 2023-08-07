NewsMusic News

Here’s when SM Entertainment’s new boyband RIIZE will debut

The group will feature two former NCT members, Shotaro and Sungchan

By Gladys Yeo
riize sm enteratainment k-pop shotaro sungchan
RIIZE. Credits: Screengrab from SM Entertainment Official YouTube.

SM Entertainment’s new boyband RIIZE, featuring former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan, have shared the date of their upcoming debut.

On August 7 at Midnight KST, the new seven-member act shared a poster unveiling the details surrounding their upcoming debut. RIIZE will be making their debut with a single album titled ‘Get A Guitar’ and its title track of the same name on September 4 at 6pm KST.

According to the poster, the release will be preceded by a music video for another one of their songs titled ‘Memories’ on August 21.

At the same time, RIIZE unveiled a performance video for their song ‘Siren’, which will be part of the new record. In the new clip, the boyband preview the fast-paced choreography to the track.

RIIZE’s upcoming debut was first announced last week by SM Entertainment, which said that the group’s name is a combination of the words “rise” and “realise” as the act will “rise and realise their dreams together.”

“RIIZE consists of seven top-notch members who have both skills and visuals,” the agency said per Soompi. “These members, each of whom has their own unique characteristics and strengths, will embark on a new ‘realtime odyssey’ together as one team, through which they will write a new chapter of music history.”

The group’s lineup includes former NCT’s Shotaro and Sungchan, along with members Eun Seok, Won Bin, Seung Han, So Hee and Anton.

