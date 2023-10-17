SM Entertainment refutes reports that EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol are signing with a different agency

SM Entertainment has addressed a report about EXO‘s Sehun and Chanyeol signing with a different agency for their solo activities.

Earlier today (October 17), South Korean news outlet SBS reported that EXO member Sehun and Chanyeol would be signing with a new agency for their solo careers. Notably, the two K-pop idols make up the boyband’s sub-unit, EXO-SC.

According to SBS, the unnamed agency is reportedly founded by Jeong Hoon-tak, the former CEO of iHQ (also known as SidusHQ). In its report, the news agency also claimed that the Sehun and Chanyeol would continue group activities with EXO under SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment has since refuted the claims made by SBS, in a statement to The Herald Pop. “The reports about Sehun and Chanyeol’s transfer to a new agency are not true,” the K-pop agency said, as translated by Koreaboo.

“The contract signed at the end of 2022 between SM Entertainment and the EXO members is still in place, and EXO’s activities will continue with SM,” the agency added.

However, SM Entertainment also noted in its statement that if a member of EXO “wish[es] to proceed with their individual activities while under exclusive contract”, the K-pop agency would “conditionally allow that to occur through an agency that the individual idol establishes on their own”.

The news comes just months after EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen had filed to terminate their contracts with the agency over alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”. At the time, SM Entertainment had refuted claims made by the three EXO members.

The EXO trio and SM Entertainment resolved their differences with the K-pop agency in June 2023. However, Baekhyun later claimed in an August livestream that he personally founded his own company called One Signature.