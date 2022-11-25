‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists

SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster.

In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ on December 26.

According to the post, 58 “guests” are expected. Per the hashtags in the caption, the Boxing Day album will feature contributions from soloists Kangta and BoA, as well as veteran acts TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation and SHINee. Idol groups EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and aespa will also be featured on the record.

Advertisement

Additional details regarding ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’, such as a tracklist, are expected to be released in coming weeks.

SM Entertainment’s last company-wide project was ‘SMTOWN 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS’. That project involved a free online concert titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA’, which introduced the SM Culture Universe (SMCU) to fans through performances hosted at a concert stage based on the fictional metaverse, Kwangya.

‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA’ saw performances from Kangta, BoA, and groups TVXQ, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, SHINee’s Onew, Key and Minho, and EXO’s Kai also performed at the concert. The concert also marked the debut of GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit from the female supergroup Girls On Top, with a live performance of ‘Step Back’.

The concert, which took place on January this year, eventually set the record for the highest number of streams garnered by a Korean online concert, recording over 51million streams from 161 regions.