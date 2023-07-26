SM Entertainment announces SM Town Live 2023 in Jakarta

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has announced a new edition of their SM Town Live 2023, to take place in Jakarta later this year.

SM Entertainment’s upcoming SM Town Live 2023: SMCU Palace will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 23 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK). The event will be held in partnership with KB Bank.

SM Town Live 2023: SMCU Palace in Jakarta will feature performances and appearances by eight SM Entertainment acts: TVXQ!, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and aespa, as well as SM Entertainment’s upcoming new boyband.

Advertisement

“Making it all the more meaningful as the year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Korea-Indonesia diplomatic ties,” the K-pop agency said of SM Town Live 2023: SMCU Palace in Jakarta in its announcement.

SMTOWN LIVE 2023 SMCU PALACE @ JAKARTA with KB Bank 9월 23일 인도네시아 자카르타에서 개최!

한국-인도네시아 수교 50주년 의미 더한다! 동방신기→신인 남자 그룹까지 SM 특급 라인업 총출동! SMTOWN LIVE 2023 SMCU PALACE @ JAKARTA with KB Bank will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on… pic.twitter.com/aESgjdkcON — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) July 26, 2023

SM Entertainment’s upcoming event will be the K-pop agency’s second companywide concert of 2023. The first was SM Town Live 2023: SMCU Palace at Kwangya, which was held on January 1 in Seoul.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband EXO are set to hold a meet and greet event called ‘Glow to You’ in Jakarta this August. It will be in partnership with beauty brand Scarlett Whitening, for which whe boyband were previously announced as ambassadors for.

Elsewhere, Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ tour to Bangkok this August for two days at the Impact Arena.