Smash Mouth receive hate mail following controversial performance

Smash Mouth have taken to social media to share some of the hate mail they’ve received following their controversial appearance at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month.

Thousands gathered at Smash Mouth’s concert on August 9 where they performed as part of the ten-day event. Despite ongoing the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported that social distance-procedures and mask-wearing were virtually ignored during the band’s set.

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell told the crowd, “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!” His remarks drew immediate criticism from commentators.

Smash Mouth hadn’t responded to criticism from the show on social media until Monday (August 24), when they shared a photo of a handwritten note with the words “selfish” and “fuckers” visible and a broken CD to their Instagram.

As reported by Variety, more than 100 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US states of South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington and traced back to the event.

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went ahead without adhering to mask-wearing or social distancing requirements. Other bands who performed at the event include Kenny Wayne Shepard, Buckcherry and Trapt – though they appear to have received less backlash after performing.