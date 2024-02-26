Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan to star in reality show as president of the National Wrestling Alliance

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is set to star in a new reality series about his life, as part of a television deal struck by the wrestling promotion that he owns.

The singer has been the president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) since 2017, and last week (February 21) the company announced a new streaming deal with television network The CW.

The deal will see several of NWA’s shows streaming for free on the network, and will also include a new series that follows Corgan’s life running the company as well as helming the alternative rock band.

Advertisement

The show has been described as “a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as president of NWA, and his ‘day job’.” Co-produced by Corgan’s company Lightning One Inc., alongside the Nacelle Company, it will premiere later this year, offering an “unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candour”.

Speaking about the deal, Corgan has said: “The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform. The network’s audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We’re excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling.”

“With NWA, there’s honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it’s coming from the underground. It’s similar to rock ‘n’ roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we’re pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity.”

NWA’s flagship show Powerrr is already streaming on The CW, and the network will also carry its upcoming show Hard Times.

The Smashing Pumpkins, meanwhile, will be touring the UK and Ireland this summer in a joint tour with Weezer. They kick off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on June 7, and take in London, Dublin, Glasgow, and Manchester, before rounding off at Cardiff Castle on June 14. Any remaining tickets are available here.