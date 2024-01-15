Smokey Robinson responds to viral TikTok, explains meaning behind ‘Gasms’ album title

Smokey Robinson has responded to a viral TikTok highlighting his curiously-titled 2023 album, ‘Gasms’.

On Saturday (January 13), the Motown veteran posted a response message to TikTok, clarifying the meaning behind the album’s title. “Okay guys, I figured it’s time for me to comment on the comments that I’ve been getting about calling my album ‘Gasms’,” began Robinson. “‘Gasms’ is any good feeling you might have. Get your mind off of sex, because that’s what you’re connecting it to.”

“‘Gasms’ is not only a sexual word. It’s a word that means ‘whatever makes you happy,'” he continued. “And people are saying, at my age, I shouldn’t be talking about ‘gasms’– you know, I still have gasms! And I hope I always do. So I just wanted to kind of clear that up for you guys who are thinking or making negative comments about it, and all that.”

Robinson ended his message by sharing a few words about the album’s title track: “And for the title song of the album, ‘Gasms’, if you listen to it, you’ll know that it’s not something dirty or whatever you’re trying to make it. Just listen to the song.” The track’s hook notably sees the former Miracles member repeatedly singing the word “gasms”, crediting his “gasms” to an unspecified lover: “You give me gasms / Eyegasms / You’re the one responsible for my gasms / Gasms“.

The album of the same name was released in April 2023, marking the 83-year-old singer’s first album of new material since 2009’s ‘Time Flies When You’re Having Fun’. ‘Gasms’ was first previewed by its lead single, ‘If We Don’t Have Each Other’. In an interview with The Guardian around the time the album was released, Robinson said a few words about its title: “When people think of gasms, they think of orgasms first and foremost… I tell everybody: ‘Whatever your gasm is, that’s exactly what I’m talking about.’”

Prior to the release of ‘Gasms’, Robinson released two albums of re-worked older material, including 2014’s ‘Smokey & Friends’, in which he re-recorded Motown classics such as ‘My Girl’, ‘The Tears of a Clown’ and ‘You Really Gotta Hold On Me’ with various artists including Elton John, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Cee Lo Green and Steven Tyler.

In 2018, Robinson was present at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service, delivering a heartfelt eulogy to the famed soul singer. “I’m going to miss our talks, we used to talk for hours about anything we wanted, or nothing at all,” he expressed. “You will be a featured voice in the choir of Angels.” Various other stars and public figures were also present to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul, including Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Bill Clinton and Chaka Khan.