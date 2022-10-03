Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to collaborate once more on new album, ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg has revealed he’s working once again with Dr. Dre, revealing a new album titled ‘Missionary’.

In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith on the K[no]w Mercy podcast, Snoop confirmed the name of the forthcoming project, which will see Dre handle production duties.

Friday’s (September 30) episode heard Snoop say: “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”

The rapper also revealed that the album would be released in November (though an exact date was not given) via Death Row/Aftermath.

The pair’s work on ‘Missionary’ marks their first time collaborating in 29 years. They first linked up for Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut ‘Doggystyle’, which Dre produced. November also marks the 30th anniversary of that album’s release.

When asked by Smith why he chose the name ‘Missionary’, Snoop replied humorously: “The first album was ‘Doggystyle’…”

The pair also talked about Snoop’s recent acquisition of Death Row Records, who released his debut. “I was looking to get my masters back from ‘Doggystyle’,” Snoop explained. “During the process, they were – the people that had it – were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?'”

Adding of the label’s legacy: “Death Row Records should be the most prolific, dominant, business-minded companies to come out of the West Coast, that comes and stays with you for a lifetime.”

The news comes just a few weeks after Snoop and Dr. Dre were pictured in the studio alongside Eminem. Back in August, Em shared an image of the three rap heavyweights posing in front of a mixing desk and a large set of speakers, alongside the caption: “Just a few bros.. hangin out.”

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre produced and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. As well as performing alongside Snoop, Dr. Dre took to the stage with the likes of 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and more.