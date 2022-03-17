Snoop Dogg and Joe Flizzow team on ‘Pioneers’, the official theme song of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club

Snoop Dogg and Joe Flizzow have teamed up once again for ‘Pioneers’, the new official theme song of Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club.

The music video was released today (March 17) ahead of the single itself, which will be available on major streaming platforms this Friday. It features Snoop and Flizzow decked out in JDT jerseys, as well as footage of the state’s football team playing in their home grounds of the 40,000-capacity Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Watch the music video for ‘Pioneers’ below.

‘Pioneers’ also features the contributions of rapper/producer SonaOne, who took on the producer role for the new JDT theme song.

This is the second tie-up between Flizzow, the managing director of Def Jam Southeast Asia, and Snoop Dogg, Def Jam executive creative consultant as of June 2021. In December, Flizzow featured on Snoop’s global edition of his ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, jumping on the track ‘Alright’ and rapping alongside Redman and Cleveland singer Nefertitti Avani.

‘Pioneers’ is exclusively distributed by Universal Music Malaysia, as minted in an agreement signed by Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, JDT’s owner and the crown prince of Johor, and Kim Lim, the label’s managing director, at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

In a press statement, Tunku Ismail left the door open for future collaborations. “Having a phenomenal hip hop legend like Snoop Dogg to perform JDT’s 2022 official theme song with our Johorean artiste, Joe Flizzow is truly an amazing collaboration,” he said.

“We hope that ‘Pioneers’ will mark the beginning of many more collaborations between JDT and Universal Music in the years to come.”

In February, Flizzow featured on rising Malaysian singer Naim Daniel’s single ‘Habis Sini’.