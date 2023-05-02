Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds in bidding war over same sports team

Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly embroiled in a bidding war to purchase a national sports team in Canada.

According to talkSport, Wrexham AFC co-owner Reynolds is aiming to expand his portfolio and buy the Ottawa Senators – the National Hockey League team that is currently for sale in Canada’s capital city.

The Deadpool actor was last week linked to a bid that would top $1billion for the team.

But Snoop said on Instagram yesterday (May 1) that he was “looking forward” to being part of a bid by LA-based businessman Neko Sparks, who would be the first Black owner of an NHL team (via The Independent).

“I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY,” the rapper wrote. Check out the posts below.

Neither Sparks nor Reynolds have publicly confirmed their interest in purchasing the Ottawa Senators at the time of writing. The team is currently sixth in the NHL Atlantic Division.

Back in 2018, Snoop teamed up with the North American National Hockey League to host a YouTube series about the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently led Wrexham AFC to a promotion to the English Football League.

The Welsh team returned to League Two after a 15-year absence following a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood on April 22.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney – who took over Wrexham AFC in early 2021 – were in attendance. Some of the punters were seen running onto the pitch in celebration after the match ended.

Speaking to BT Sport after the pitch had been cleared, Reynolds said that he was left “speechless” by the scenes at the Racecourse Ground stadium. “I am not sure I can process what happened tonight,” he explained. “I am still a little speechless.”

Reynolds added: “[People ask] ‘Why Wrexham?’. This is why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why. Boreham Wood showed up today. They are an incredible team. They have one of the best defences in the entire league.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were last month awarded the Freedom of Wrexham for their work with the football club, which is the oldest in Wales and the third-oldest professional association football team in the world (via BBC News).

The story of how the actors became co-owners of Wrexham AFC was the subject of a Disney+ docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and McElhenney have attempted to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement to join Wrexham AFC for a season.