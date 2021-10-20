Snoop Dogg announces new project ‘The Algorithm’ and shares Mount Westmore’s ‘Big Subwoofer’

Snoop Dogg has announced his next music project, ‘The Algorithm’ – you can hear the new single from the Snoop-featuring supergroup Mount Westmore, ‘Big Subwoofer’, below.

The forthcoming album is Snoop’s first for Def Jam Recordings since he was appointed as the label’s executive creative consultant back in June.

‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’ is being billed as an “all-encompassing new project that features artists from the legendary Def Jam label’s past, present and future”, according to a press release.

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

The first track from ‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’, ‘Big Subwoofer’, has been released today (October 20) to mark Snoop’s 50th birthday.

The song is by Mount Westmore, the supergroup comprised of Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort who made their live debut during Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club back in April.

Further updates on ‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’, including a release date, are set to be announced soon.

‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’ could be the first part of the ‘Aftermath Takeover’, which is purportedly set to include a new album from Dr. Dre.

The ‘takeover’ also includes the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, which will see Snoop, Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige perform live together.