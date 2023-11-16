Snoop Dogg announces that he is “giving up smoke”

Snoop Dogg – who is known for his love for weed – has announced that he will be giving up his smoking habit.

The rapper took to his official social media accounts to share a statement that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” No additional details were immediately provided.

The news of the ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper kicking smoke comes as a shock as Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – may arguably be hip-hop’s most famed stoner.

Last year, Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller revealed that she has rolled around half a million joints for the rapper while working for him.

The rapper infamously employs someone full-time to roll his joints for him, with the star himself previously saying that he smokes approximately 81 blunts a day.

Renegade Piranha said she’s rolled “over 450,000 joints” for Snoop since landing the job. “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” she told The Kyle And Jackie O Show on October 24.

Piranha added that the rapper smokes between 75 and 150 joints per day, and that he never goes anywhere without a blunt.

The rapper also revealed that he had given Piranha a raise after the Twitter account UberFacts tweeted that his full-time blunt roller made “between $40,000 and $50,000 a year”. “Inflation,” the rapper responded. “Their salary went up!!”

In 2020, Snoop Dogg was honoured with the Clio Cannabis Awards’ Lifetime Achievement distinction for his longtime association and impact on the wide world of cannabis. As noted in a statement released a the time of the award’s unveiling, the rapper was described as “a pioneer in the Cannabis world throughout his career and a leading advocate in the space.”

The statement continued: “A serial entrepreneur, Snoop has founded several cannabis focused ventures over the past 10 years. In 2015, Snoop Dogg launched MERRY JANE, a lifestyle media and production company, focused on creating original cannabis centric content.”

It added: “Snoop Dogg has his own line of medical and recreational cannabis line, Leafs by Snoop, available throughout Canada and launching all over the US in 2021. Snoop Dogg and partner, Ted Chung, also co-founded Casa Verde, a leading venture capital firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry.”

Stories about smoking with the legendary rapper have made their rounds for years with Ed Sheeran recently sharing that he once got so high with Snoop Dogg that he couldn’t see.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien on the the Conan Needs A Friend podcast about the interaction, Sheeran said: “I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, ‘I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’”

Sheeran continued: “He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good’. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”

This is not the first time the rapper has said that he will be giving up his smoking habits. Earlier this year while appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show for it’s 20th anniversary, both Kimmel and the rapper reflected on his 2003 co-host appearance in which he said that he had quit smoking marijuana.

After being asked how that was going by Kimmel, Snoop replied with “Well, I guess I’ve relapsed.”

In other news, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly surprised Snoop Dogg with an onstage birthday serenade last month.

The actors joined the rapper for the Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show on Saturday (October 21) to perform ‘Boats ‘N Hoes’, the track sung by Dale and Brennan in the 2008 comedy Step Brothers.

They then sang a verse of Snoop’s 1994 track ‘Gin and Juice’, before Reilly took the microphone to make an announcement to the Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.