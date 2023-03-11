Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to streaming services

Snoop Dogg has brought the Death Row Records catalog back to streaming services.

The ‘Gin And Juice’ rapper had promised to bring the iconic rap catalog back to traditional streaming services and apps last month. And on Thursday (March 9), Snoop stuck to his word, announcing the release of the catalog on his Twitter.

“Yessir. Head you. Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere,” he wrote alongside a short video. Snoop went on to share a tweet that the albums were live on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Yessir. Heard you. Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere tonight 9pm pst. 💨 pic.twitter.com/oqnP4rDdT2 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

The label, which Snoop acquired in February 2022, released his first two albums (‘Doggystyle’ and ‘Tha Doggfather’) back in the ’90s alongside the likes of Tupac‘s ‘All Eyez On Me’ and Dr. Dre‘s ‘The Chronic’. All of these albums are now available on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, as well as other apps and platforms.

The label’s comprehensive ‘Greatest Hits’ album, Lady of Rage’s ‘Necessary Roughness’ and Kurupt’s ‘Against the Grain’ have also been released on these various platforms -along with among many other albums. For the first time ever, the likes of Danny Boy and the late rapper Jewell also have their Death Row catalog available to stream.

Snoop acquired the Death Row catalog and brand, along with its trademark, name and logo, from MNRK Music Group in February 2022. Following the move he then pulled the catalog off of streaming services.

At the time, he told REVOLT it was because “those platforms don’t pay.” Snoop had also said he wanted to create a Death Row app to host the music and operate it as an “NFT label”.

Advertisement

In other Snoop news, the ‘Doggyland’ rapper was pictured hanging out in Australia with Ed Sheeran and Russell. Last week pictures emerged of the trio hanging out together in Melbourne. Both Sheeran and Snoop have been Down Under gigging.