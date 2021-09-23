Snoop Dogg claims to run popular NFT Twitter account

Snoop Dogg has revealed himself to be the owner of the @CozomoMedici Twitter account, carrying over 46,000 followers and linked to the ownership of more than 140 NFTs.

The popular account stated they would reveal the person running it earlier this week. “Shortly, as promised, I will dox from my personal account,” CozomoMedici tweeted on Monday (September 20). “As my fame is considerable, the tweet will no doubt be discovered. Those who are curious to know my identity will soon know it.”

Five minutes later, Snoop simply posted: “I am @CozomoMedici”.

Since launching in August, the account – named after famed Italian banker and patron of the arts Cosimo de’ Medici – has attracted major interest in the NFT world, partly due to the huge sums changing hands. According to @CozomoMedici’s OpenSea account, they currently own over 140 NFTs, some of which were purchased for millions of dollars in the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

Clues that Snoop is indeed behind the account include the fact that many of the NFTs listed on OpenSea are cannabis-themed – including a GIF of a cat smoking a joint which Snoop later made his Twitter avatar – and that the account’s posts always conclude with a wine emoji, linking into one of Snoop’s other popular ventures.

In March, the 49-year-old rapper announced his first NFT collection, ‘A Journey With The Dogg,’ on Crypto.com. The eight-piece collection included “memories from his early years with art inspired by the NFT movement,” as well as an original track titled ‘NFT’.

Earlier today (September 23), Snoop hit out at the 2021 Emmys for failing to award any actor of colour.

Despite a record-breaking 49 non-white nominees, white actors took home all 12 of the lead and supporting actor and actress categories across comedy, drama, and limited series.

The rapper has now taken to Instagram to criticise the Emmys. “Then U wonder why I say fuckall these bullshit ass award shows they not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth,” the rapper wrote with a a photo of nearly 40 Black and POC actors who were nominated.