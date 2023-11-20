Snoop Dogg hasn’t given up weed – but he’s in a new advert for a smokeless stove

Snoop Dogg revealed he is not giving up weed but is “giving up smoke” in an advert for a smokeless stove.

The advert comes days after the ‘Gin And Juice’ rapper – who is known for his love for weed – announced that he will be giving up smoking.

The rapper took to his official social media accounts to share a statement that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” No additional details were immediately provided.

Advertisement

In the newly released advert, shared on his official X/Twitter account, Snoop is seen sitting in a chair and says: “I have an announcement, I am giving up smoke.” he added: “I know what you’re thinking ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing’, but I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.”

The rapper then goes on to promote the brand Solo Stove, the smokeless woodburning machines, which he has collaborated with: “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. Clever.”

At the end of the clip, Snoop is seen laughing while roasting a marshmallow above the open flame.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the collaboration following his statement last week which implied he was giving up smoke.

“Bro had the worlds stoners questioning their life choices for this ad,” one commenter said, while another wrote: “SoloStove must have spent the BAG. Like asking the Pope to give up preaching for a brand deal.”

Advertisement

The Solo Stove and Snoop Dogg collaboration is available for purchase. Retailing at $349.99, the package comes with a limited edition bonfire pit with Snoop’s logo on it, a bucket hat, a sticker pack, a removable base plate and ash pan, a bonfire stand and a carry case. Visit here for more information.

Last year, Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller revealed that she has rolled around half a million joints for the rapper while working for him.

The rapper infamously employs someone full-time to roll his joints for him, with the star himself previously saying that he smokes approximately 81 blunts a day.

Stories about smoking with the legendary rapper have made their rounds for years with Ed Sheeran recently sharing that he once got so high with Snoop Dogg that he couldn’t see.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien on the Conan Needs A Friend podcast about the interaction, Sheeran said: “I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, ‘I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’”

Sheeran continued: “He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good’. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”