Snoop Dogg hints that Mount Westmore’s debut album is arriving next week

Snoop Dogg has appeared to confirm the release date for Mount Westmore’s debut album.

The rapper, who is in the supergroup with E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube, shared a video via his Instagram that shows the bandmembers performing live with a new song soundtracking the montage. In a caption, he wrote: “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs. @mtwestmore.”

This means that Mount Westmore’s debut album will finally reach fans this Tuesday (June 7), more than a year on from the group’s formation.

Advertisement

Snoop’s reference to “BadMFs” could mean it’s the album title. A song of the same name was released in March, following on from the previously shared songs ‘Big Subwoofer‘ and ‘Step Child’ in 2021.

In an interview with HotNewHipHop last year, Snoop said of the project: “You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen.

“Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic.”

Last March, Too $hort revealed that Mount Westmore had “recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs”.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way,” he said. “The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Snoop has cancelled all his non-US shows for the remainder of 2022 due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

That means that his upcoming ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour that was set to hit the UK in August is no longer going ahead.

The tour was originally meant to take place in 2020 to promote his 2019 album of the same name, but was rescheduled to 2022 due to coronavirus. It’s now been cancelled all together, with refunds available from the point of purchase.