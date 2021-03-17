Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 form supergroup Mt. Westmore

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 have launched a hip-hop supergroup of dreams, called Mt. Westmore.

The four rappers are reportedly set to release their debut album next month, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

Advertisement

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way… The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”

Back in December, Too Short revealed details of the project and its origins when appearing on the podcast of MC Serch.

“I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Me, you, it’s E-40, Cube, Too Short and Snoop Dogg’,” he said (via HipHop-N-More).

“And I’m like… ‘E-40 and Too Short are from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we are like the West Coast foundation.’ We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

Advertisement

In another interview, this time with HipHopDX, Too Short revealed that Dr. Dre will feature on the new album, as well as speaking about the advice the four members give each other. “We gave each other the authority to criticize, critique, veto, make suggestions, and just everything is like hands-down, I trust what you saying,” he said.

“It literally has been said, ‘Bro, that verse you spit yesterday was wack’ and then bro go back and redo that verse, and like, ‘You came with it this time.'”