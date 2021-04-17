Snoop Dogg joins D-Nice on funky ‘No Plans For Love’ remix

Lockdown hero D-Nice has shared a new remix of his track ‘No Plans For Love’ featuring Snoop Dogg – listen to it below.

The famous DJ and former Boogie Down Productions member has been busy keeping people entertained during the past year with his acclaimed ‘Club Quarantine’ virtual DJ sets.

Those that have stopped by his digital gigs have included Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Drake, Joe Biden, Will Smith and even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He won Entertainer of the Year at last month’s NAACP Image Awards for his efforts.

Now, the DJ, whose real name is Derrick Jones, has returned to putting out original music. Last month, he released the original version of ‘No Plans For Love’, featuring guest spots from Ne-Yo and Kent Jones, and he’s now put out a remix with Snoop Dogg.

Listen to the ‘No Plans For Love’ remix below:

Last week, Snoop paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow rapper DMX following the legendary rapper’s death.

Appearing on the Today show, Snoop paid an emotional tribute to DMX, likening him to an angel.

“I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people,” he said in a brief clip. “And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose His angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here.

He continued: “He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”

