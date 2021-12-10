Snoop Dogg recruits Joe Flizzow and Yung Raja for ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’ album

Joe Flizzow and Yung Raja appear on Snoop Dogg’s newly released global edition of his ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’.

The Malaysian hip-hop veteran and Singaporean rapper represent Southeast Asia on the fresh edition of ‘Snoop Dogg Presents: The Algorithm’. The compilation, which premiered November 19, marked Snoop’s first release for Def Jam since he was appointed the label’s executive creative and strategic consultant in June. It featured an all-star cast of collaborators including Method Man, Eric Bellinger and Usher.

Flizzow is the managing director of Def Jam Southeast Asia, while Raja is signed to the label out of Singapore. Flizzow guests on ‘Alright’, rapping alongside Redman and Cleveland singer Nefertitti Avani, while Raja jumps on ‘Qualified’, where he appears alongside Snoop, Larry June and October London.

They are joined on ‘Algorithm Global Edition’ by Grammy-nominated Canadian singer/songwriter Glenn Lewis, South African rapper Phonixthecool, Korean singer SAAY (formerly of EvoL fame), and Swedish rapper Lani Mo, among others.

Stream Flizzow and Raja’s contributions and the rest of ‘Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm (Global Edition)’ below:

Flizzow started off 2021 with a a collaboration with Jay Park and K-Clique’s MK, ‘Ciao’. Most recently in August, he teamed up with Hullera and Bunga for the single ‘Kena Check’.

On the other hand, Raja released his first-ever EP, ‘MIKE’, in October. Just last week, he collaborated with fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia artist and countryman, Fariz Jabba, on the song ‘And Then’. In July, his single ‘Mami’ was also roasted in a light-hearted segment on US late-night talk show The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, who told Raja “We loved that jam!”

In a three-star review of Snoop’s ‘Algorithm’, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams noted that the compilation “will probably appeal more to the older hip-hop cynics, though anyone who grew up in a house where their parents played ‘California Love’ or ‘It Was A Good Day’ will also revel in the nostalgia offered by the record”.