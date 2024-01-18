Snoop Dogg reveals why he turned down $100million OnlyFans deal

Snoop Dogg has shared the story of how OnlyFans reached out to him and was told he could make $100million (approximately £78.9million) on the site.

Earlier this week, the ‘Doggystyle’ rapper was the special guest on comedian Slink Johnson’s first-ever Wake & Bake with Double S Express Instagram Live show. There, the two discussed their thoughts on the subscription-based site, prompting Dogg to reveal the lucrative deal offered to him if he posted sexual content.

“They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20million on there,” he said – alluding to when Blac Chyna made headlines for being the highest-earning creator on OnlyFans.

The rapper continued: “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop! You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’”

Snoop Dogg then rationalised, saying: “I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, n****. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money!’”

Many rap stars have created OnlyFans accounts, including Bhad Bhabie – who made $1million in her first six hours on the site. In addition, rapper Tyga made $20million on OnlyFans before deactivating his account to start his own, competing site called Myystar.

Last November, Iggy Azalea was named the top celebrity earner on the site after making $48million in 2023. She just beat Cardi B who earned $45million on the platform last year.

Azalea defended her choice to post on OnlyFans, telling supermodel Emily Ratajkowski on the latter’s High Low podcast: “I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body… “Why do I have to be so apologetic about what I want to do with my body?”

Creating her account in lockdown during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, rising rap star Rubi Rose told Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that she doesn’t “want to be known as an OnlyFans sex worker,” but “that’s what makes the most money.”

In 2022, the Snoop Dogg star dropped two albums; ‘BODR’ and ‘Snoop Cube 40 $hort’ as part of the supergroup Mount Rushmore with Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort. He also acquired all the rights to Death Row Records in the same year.

In recent news, Dogg is working on turning his own media platform, GGN Network, into an Anchorman-inspired comedy movie starring Johnson (who played the titular role in the TV series Black Jesus and voiced Lamar for the Grand Theft Auto game franchise).