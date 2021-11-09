Snoop Dogg says Death Row Records “should be in my hands”

Snoop Dogg has said he thinks he should be in charge of his former record label Death Row Records and has teased that it could actually happen soon.

The rapper was one of the three key artists responsible for the success of the legendary west coast rap label alongside Dr. Dre and 2Pac; he released his first two albums – ‘Doggystyle’ (1993) and ‘Tha Doggfather’ (1996) – via the label before leaving for Master P‘s No Limit Records in 1998.

Speaking in a new interview, Snoop said he thinks he should be running Death Row – which was once in the hands of the notorious Suge Knight – and has heard he might get the opportunity to do so sometime in the near future.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” Snoop told Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on a new episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. “I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.

“I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new west coast acts.”

Snoop added that if he had been in charge of the label even just five years ago, he thinks Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and “anything coming out the west” would have made its way to the label.

He also spoke about Death Row’s current ownership by The Blackstone Group, a private equity firm based in New York, saying that a “little birdie” told him it may “fly my way soon”.

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” he said. “But a little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you … If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Snoop was appointed executive creative consultant of Def Jam Recordings back in June.

Meanwhile, Snoop has shared the latest preview of his upcoming new album ‘The Algorithm’ – you can listen to ‘Murder Music’ here.